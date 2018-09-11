Telangana Chief Electoral Officer briefs EC about preparedness, challenges for early Assembly polls

New Delhi: Top Election Commission officials Monday sought details from Telangana's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) about the state's poll preparedness and possible challenges it may face for holding early assembly elections, a senior functionary said.

A team of EC officials led by Senor Deputy Election Commissioner Umesh Sinha will be in Hyderabad Tuesday for a ground check of poll preparedness.

Telangana Chief Electoral Officer Rajat Kumar Monday afternoon briefed the EC about the preparations underway to hold assembly polls after the state assembly was dissolved last week. The term of assembly was to end in June 2019.

The functionary said challenges discussed in the meeting included those with regard to areas affected by Left-wing extremism, availability of polling personnel and voter facilities at polling stations.

The CEO in his report had told the Commission that polls can be held in October. The team led by Sinha will verify his claims before a final call is taken.

Stepping up preparations for conducting assembly elections in Telangana, the Commission on Saturday had announced that the final voter list will be published on 8 October.

The poll panel has suspended an ongoing process of revision of electoral rolls in the wake of premature dissolution of the state assembly and declared a new schedule for revision. Under the new schedule, integrated draft electoral roll will be published on 10 September.

Claims and objections can be filed from 10 September to 25 September while disposal of claims and objections will be taken up on 4 October. Updation of database and printing of supplement will be completed before 7 October.

On 8 October, the final electoral roll will be published, which means elections may be held any time after that date.

As per the schedule announced earlier, all new voters who will complete the age of 18 on 1 January, 2019, would have been eligible to submit applications to include their names in the voter list. Under the second special summary revision announced on Saturday, those who completed the age of 18 on 1 January, 2018 can still submit their requests for inclusion of their names.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had dissolved state assembly on Thursday last week, nearly nine months before its term was to end, to pave the way for early elections.