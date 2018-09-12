Telangana bus accident: Road transport body sets up panel to analyse cause of mishap that killed 58, suggest remedial steps

Hyderabad: A day after a bus plunged into a valley in Jagtial district in Telangana, killing 58 people, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) on Wednesday said a committee has been set up to analyse the cause and suggest remedial measures to avoid such type of accidents, in future. The committee comprises police, roads and buildings, transport and RTC officials.

Principal Secretary (Transport) Sunil Sharma chaired a meeting at Bus Bhavan in Hyderabad with all regional managers and reviewed the measures being taken by the corporation to avoid accidents involving corporation buses, a TSRTC release said.

Sharma also suggested to regional managers to instruct all field managers to take steps such as counselling the drivers everyday on precautions to be taken to avoid accidents while on duty, to review speed limits of buses and regulate them, if necessary.

Other suggestions included conducting training classes for all drivers by inviting police, traffic and other experts on road safety. The roads and buildings officials were instructed to erect barricades/railings at the accident spot and also at other places wherever necessary, the release added.

The overcrowded state-run bus swerved off the road and hurtled down a hillside into a gorge Tuesday, killing 58 people and wounding around 30 others in one of the worst highway tragedies in recent memory. Some of the victims were pilgrims returning to Jagtial from thetemple town of Kondagattu after offering prayers at the famous Hanuman temple.