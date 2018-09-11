Telangana bus accident: 45 killed as vehicle falls into valley; govt announces Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia for kin of dead

At least 45 passengers were killed and several injured on Tuesday after a state-run bus plunged into a valley in Telangana's Jagtial district.

According to officials, around 50 people were travelling in the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) bus when it skidded off the road near Shanivarapet village, about 200 kilometres from Hyderabad. The bus was returning from Anjaneya Swamy temple atop Kondagattu Hills.

As per preliminary investigation, about 60-65 people were travelling in the bus with a capacity to accommodate only 54, police told PTI. The officer said that 31 bodies have been identified.

The bus met with the accident when the driver reportedly lost control at a speed breaker.

Most of the victims were women, police said, adding, the injured had been rushed to hospitals in Jagtial and the neighbouring Karimnagar district. "As of now, 34 people have been killed. The toll may go up," IGP (North Zone) Y Nagi Reddy told PTI.

Transport Minister Mahender Reddy rushed to the accident site.

Meanwhile, locals voiced their anger against the authorities over poor condition of the road and the alleged negligence of TSRTC.

Following the incident, the demand for the removal of the transport minister, and authorities of the TSRTC was raised on social media.

Statutory warning : disturbing visuals. Over 25 killed in bus accident in Kondagattu near Jagtial inn#Telangana. pic.twitter.com/GFVTHAy9zt — T S Sudhir (@Iamtssudhir) September 11, 2018

In a tweet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the accident "is shocking beyond words".

The bus accident in Telangana’s Jagtial district is shocking beyond words. Anguished by the loss of lives. My thoughts and solidarity with the bereaved families. I pray that the injured recover quickly. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 11, 2018

Telangana caretaker chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao expressed shock over the accident and announced financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh to the family of each deceased.

He also asked officials to provide immediate medical assistance to the injured, a CMO release said. The accident occurred between 11.45 am and noon, Jagtial district Collector A Sharat, who is supervising the relief and rescue work, told PTI over phone.

Expressing grief over the loss of life in the mishap, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president N Uttam Kumar Reddy demanded financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh to the families of the deceased.