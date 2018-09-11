Telangana bus accident: 40 killed as vehicle falls into valley; govt announces Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia for kin of dead

At least 40 passengers were killed and several injured on Tuesday after a state-run bus plunged into a valley in Telangana's Jagtial district.

According to officials, around 50 people were travelling in the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) bus when it skidded off the road near Shanivarapet village, about 200 kilometres from Hyderabad. The bus was returning from Anjaneya Swamy temple atop Kondagattu Hills.

The bus met with the accident when the driver reportedly lost control at a speed breaker.

Most of the victims were women, police said, adding, the injured had been rushed to hospitals in Jagtial and the neighbouring Karimnagar district. "As of now, 34 people have been killed. The toll may go up," IGP (North Zone) Y Nagi Reddy told PTI.

Following the incident, the demand for the removal of the transport minister, and authorities of the TSRTC was raised on social media.

Telangana caretaker chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao expressed shock over the accident and announced financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh to the family of each deceased.

He also asked officials to provide immediate medical assistance to the injured, a CMO release said. The accident occurred between 11.45 am and noon, Jagtial district Collector A Sharat, who is supervising the relief and rescue work, told PTI over phone.

Expressing grief over the loss of life in the mishap, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president N Uttam Kumar Reddy demanded financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh to the families of the deceased.