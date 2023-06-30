Telangana bride gives birth to baby girl day after wedding, husband abandons her

A woman from Telangana started complaining of stomach ache on her wedding night. Much to the shock of her new husband and in-laws she gave birth to a baby girl the next day.

The woman, from Secunderabad, Telangana got married to a man from a village in Greater Noida, on Monday. She complained of stomach ache on her wedding night and was subsequently rushed to a hospital nearby.

On being checked by the hospital staff, the doctors told her husband and in-laws that she was seven months pregnant. She gave birth to a baby girl a day after her wedding.

Turns out that the bride’s family had hidden the truth from the groom and had instead told his family that her belly seemed enlarged because she had recently gotten stones removed via surgery. The family was, however, in for a rude shock, when physicians informed the newly wed that the woman was, in fact, pregnant.

However, both families came to an agreement and no police complaint was filed against the new mother.

The groom’s family, however, refused to accept the bride and her newborn baby and her family came from Secunderabad to take back the mother and child home.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.