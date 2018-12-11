Telangana Assembly Election Results 2018 LIVE updates: Counting begins; major poll issues include pollution, unemployment

Telangana Assembly Election Results 2018 LIVE updates: Counting has begun in Telangana, with exit polls predicting an easy win for the K Chandrasekhar Rao-led Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS).
A flurry of activity was witnessed in Hyderabad on Monday, a day ahead of the counting of votes for the assembly elections, with the BJP hinting at supporting K Chandrasekhar Rao's TRS in forming the government if it fell short of a majority and AIMIM pledging support.
The Congress-led 4-party People's Front, meanwhile met Governor ESL Narasimhan and requested that the alliance be treated as a "single entity" in the event of a hung assembly. Though most exit polls have forecast an easy win for the Telangana Rashtra Samithi, some predicted a keen contest between it and the Congress-led "Praja Katumi", which also comprises the TDP, CPI and the newly formed Telangaja Jana Samithi.
Counting of votes will be taken up on Tuesday morning to decide the fate of 1,821 candidates trying their luck for 119 assembly seats. BJP national spokesperson G V L Narasimha Rao noted that most exit polls have predicted that the TRS would retain power and they were likely to be on the mark.
When asked about options before the BJP, a marginal player in Telangana, in case of a hung assembly, Rao said it was difficult to comment as one does not know as of now what whould be the shortfall for the TRS. "The BJP will have nothing to do with the Congress or the AIMIM (led by Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi)," Rao told PTI, indicating that the BJP was not be averse to doing business with the TRS to keep the Congress away from power.
"....BJP certainly wants a stable government, and in case of a hung assembly, we will see who seeks our support. Our support will certainly be not available for the Congress or the AIMIM," Rao added.
The BJP had won just five seats in the 2014 assembly polls that were held in undivided Andhra Pradesh. It had contested the poll in alliance with N Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party. The TDP walked out of the BJP-led NDA a few months ago over the Centre's refusal to accord special category status to Andhra Pradesh.
Rao, however, noted that since the party contested the elections against both the TRS and the People's Front, it would be happy to be in the opposition. The AIMIM, which Chandrasekhar Rao called a "friendly party" during the election campaign, meanwhile, said it will stand by the TRS leader. "I will be meeting Telangana's caretaker & next CM of Telangana, KCR sahab @TelanganaCMO at 1:30 PM today. Inshallah he will form government on his own strength, and Majlis will stand by him. This is our first step towards a larger goal of nation building," Owaisi tweeted.
Owaisi later rode a motorcycle to 'Pragati Bhavan', the camp office-cum-residence of Rao, and was with him for about three hours. "On behalf of my party I met caretaker chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. I am pretty sure and confident and KCR 'saab' is (also) confident that people of Telangana would once again bless KCR to the chief minister's post. He will form a new government on his own strength," he told reporters. AIMIM contested eight seats in the December 7 assembly elections as against the seven in the 2014 polls, and supported the TRS elsewhere.
When asked if AIMIM would back out if the BJP went with TRS, Owaisi, who also addressed campaign rallies in support of TRS candidates, said,"Such a scenario would not be there. BJP, which had five seats....would decrease...you will see tomorrow by noon."
Meanwhile, a People's Front delegation called on the governor and sought to be treated as a single entity should the electorate give a fractured mandate. "In the event of a situation of the governor having to invite the single largest entity to form the government arises, we said, this is our pre-poll alliance and these are the papers and documents. We submitted them to the governor," state Congress president N Uttam Kumar Reddy told reporters.
Updated Date: Dec 11, 2018 08:11 AM
Counting begins in Telangana
A total of 43 counting centres across the state will be involved in the process, with 14 tables and 56 EC personnel per constituency. Each constituency will have 18-22 rounds of counting, with an average of four rounds per hour i.e 15 minutes per round. Postal ballots will be counted first.
08:06 (IST)
Citizens vote for better employment, development
A recent survey by NGO Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) revealed that better employment opportunities was by far most concerning for 63 percent of voters in villages, and 71 percent of voters in cities. Political parties appear to have taken note of these concerns, as manifestos of all parties promised the creation of jobs and unemployment allowance to youth.
The state of the health infrastructure in Telangana also appeared to be on top of many people's minds, with 32 percent respondents in rural regions and 34 percent respondents in urban regions stating that better hospitals and primary health centres were important issues for them.
Farmers' woes — including higher prices for farm products, agriculture subsidy for seeds/fertilisers, availability of water for agriculture — are considered important by over 40 percent of the respondents.
Similarly, pollution appeared to be a concern particularly in cities, with 50 percent of people citing "noise pollution" as a concern, and 40 percent people citing "water and air pollution" as concerns.
Click here to read the full story.
07:52 (IST)
Break down of voter turnout in Telangana
Telangana, which went to polls on 7 December, recorded a 73.20 percent voter turnout. Of the total electorate, 72.54 percent were men, 73.88 were women, and 8.99 percent were in the Third Gender category.
07:40 (IST)
73.20% voter turnout recorded in Telangana Assembly polls
The Election Commission announced that 73.20 percent polling was registered in the Telangana Assembly elections on 7 December. The announcement came more than 24 hours after polling ended in all 119 constituencies.
Urban areas, particularly Hyderabad, witnessed a low turnout of voters, saying that this was due to the apathy of urban voters who were educated. Rural areas recorded heavy polling, with many constituencies witnessing over 80 percent turnout.
07:36 (IST)
8% of voters unable to exercise franchise
According to activists, at least 8 percent, or 22 lakhs, of the 2.8 crore voters in the state missed out on exercising their franchise due to a faulty voter deletion exercise way back in 2015. On Twitter and other social media platforms, users expressed their discontent with #WhereisMyVote, led by Olympic badminton player, Jwala Gutta.
07:24 (IST)
Visuals: Hyderabad prepares for polls