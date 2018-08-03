You are here:
Teenage girl found dead inside school hostel in Odisha; police suspects suicide, family alleges murder

India Press Trust of India Aug 03, 2018 16:32:44 IST

Malkangiri: A Class X girl was found dead in the hostel of a government-run residential school at Sikhapali in Odisha's Malkangiri district, police said on Friday. The body of Bandana Sardar, aged around 15 years, was spotted with cut injury on her left wrist in the computer room of the hostel last night, Inspector In-Charge of Malkangiri police station, SS Tripathi, said.

Representational image. Reuters.

The matter came to light after the students went to their respective rooms after dinner on Thursday and noticed that Bandana was missing, he said, adding that she was found in a pool of blood in the computer room following a search. The girl, who belonged to MPV-29 in Kalimela area, was rushed to Malkangiri district headquarters hospital where the doctors declared her "brought dead".

The investigation into the incident was on and the body has been sent for post-mortem, the IIC said, adding that a razor was found at the site where a police team was sent to conduct a thorough examination. Though it appeared to be a case of suicide, the truth would come out after a thorough probe, police said. The family members of the deceased girl alleged that there was foul play and claimed that Bandana was murdered inside the hostel.

Malkangiri MLA Manas Madkami and District Welfare Officer Pitambar Nayak visited the hospital and enquired about the incident besides conveying sympathies to the bereaved family members.


Updated Date: Aug 03, 2018 16:32 PM

