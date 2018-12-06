You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

TEDxGateway 2018 I Session 3: Maati Baani and Group, Dnyaneshwar Bodke share ideas at 10 edition of event

India FP Staff Dec 06, 2018 19:56:50 IST

The 3rd session of TEDxGateway 2018 saw speakers Maati Baani and Group, Dnyaneshwar Bodke and Shahnaaz Khan share ideas on the 10th edition of the event.


Updated Date: Dec 06, 2018 19:56 PM

Also See



fp-mobile




A(f)fair Warning | Ankita Shah


Top Stories




Cricket Scores