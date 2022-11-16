'Tech savvy' auto driver tracks woman to return her lost AirPods, story goes viral

There are several incidents of people losing their precious items like wallets, purses, and mobile phones in public transport and later failing to track them back. However, rare are the instances when they encounter honest citizens who responsibly return the items to their owners. One such example has recently come to light showing a responsible attitude exhibited by an auto-rickshaw driver in Bengaluru. The incident has grabbed the attention of many and left the internet quite impressed. While it was his honesty that got him applause, many also were impressed by the smartness of the driver.

The incident happened in Bengaluru, rightly called India’s IT hub. A woman got into an autorickshaw to go to work, however, accidentally left her AirPods in the vehicle and went off after paying. Later, the driver who found the device decided to return it back.

It was then that the driver made a smart move and connected the AirPods to his phone and found the owner’s name. Following this, he searched his PhonePe transactions to look for the owner and eventually ended up tracking her. He reached the woman’s office and dropped the device to security.

The entire episode was shared by the woman named Shidika Ubr on her Twitter. In a brief note, she wrote, “Lost my AirPods while traveling in an auto. Half an hour later this auto driver who dropped me at WeWork showed up at the entrance & gave it back to security. Apparently, he connected the AirPods to find the owner’s name & used his PhonePe transactions to reach me.”

Lost my AirPods while traveling in an auto. Half an hour later this auto driver who dropped me at WeWork showed up at the entrance & gave it back to security. Apparently, he connected the AirPods to find the owner’s name & used his PhonePe transactions to reach me. @peakbengaluru — Shidika Ubr (@shidika_ubr) November 15, 2022



In no time, the tweet went viral and grabbed the attention of many. People took to the comment section and shared their reactions. While some were stunned by the smart move of the driver, some also appreciated his honesty.

So far, the post has amassed thousands of likes and comments.

