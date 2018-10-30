Teacher from Assam arrested for making 'derogatory comment' about Narendra Modi on Facebook

A government school teacher at Goalpara district in Assam was arrested on Monday after he allegedly posted a 'derogatory comment' about Prime Minister Narendra Modi on social media, reports have said.

According to The Indian Express, an FIR was lodged against Abu Taleb, a Hindi teacher at Lakhipur Higher Secondary School based on two complaints — one from the president of BJP Lakhipur unit and another one from the Inspector of Schools, Goalpara. Based on the FIR, the Lakhipur Police Station arrested Taleb.

According to Times8, Taleb had posted a statement on Facebook saying, “Voting for Narender Modi’s BJP candidate and garlanding a dog is the same thing”.

Through a notification issued by the Inspector of Schools, Goalpara district, the accused has been put under suspension until department proceedings, reported Northeast Now. The website quoted Amitava Sinha, the Superintendent of Police, Goalpara as saying: "We have already registered a case against the accused teacher for the derogatory remarks he made against the Prime Minister of India."

“However, he has been allowed to go after interrogation. We are continuing our investigation and he may be brought to book if found guilty,” he further added.