TDP leaders K Sarveswara Rao, Siveri Soma shot dead allegedly by CPI (Maoist) members in Andhra Pradesh's Araku

Two leaders of the Telugu Desam Party, sitting MLA Kidari Sarveswara Rao and former legislator Siveri Soma, were shot dead allegedly by Communist Party of India (Maoist) members in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam district on Sunday.

Visakhapatnam: Visuals from the spot where TDP leaders Kidari Sarveswara Rao & Siveri Soma, present and former MLA from Araku respectively, were shot dead by Naxals today.

Both Rao and Soma, who were travelling together with a few supporters, had gone to the Araku Valley when the Maoists allegedly killed them. According to The NewsMinute, the assailants stopped their vehicle and shot them at point blank range. A large number of Maoists allegedly participated in the attack.

After ordering others to leave, they began talking to the MLA and the former MLA about the mining in agency areas. They later pumped bullets into the two leaders, killing them on the spot. Both were shot in the head and chest.

"A group of Maoists came along with the villagers and blocked the MLA's car. As the personal security officers of the legislator and the ex-legislator got down, they snatched the AK-47 rifles from them and shot Sarveswara Rao and Soma dead," Visakhapatnam Range Deputy Inspector General of Police Ch Srikanth told PTI. He said the exact number of Maoists involved in the attack and the reasons for shooting down the legislator were being ascertained.

The incident occurred in Thutangi village in Visakhapatnam district's Dumbriguda Mandal. Rao was believed to have been on the Maoist hit-list. According to the police, both Rao and Soma had received threats from Maoists in the past.

Police sources suspect that a group of about 50-60 outlaws led by Maoists Andhra-Odisha Border Committee secretary Ramakrishna could be involved in the deadly attack.

Both TDP leaders were legislators from the Araku constituency. Rao was elected from Araku, a constituency reserved for candidates from Scheduled Tribe communities, on a YSR Congress Party ticket in the 2014 elections, defeating the TDP's Soma. In 2016, Rao switched loyalties to the TDP.

Araku Valley is known to be the operational base of Maoist leader Haragopal, alias RK, reported India Today. Sunday's attack also came a few days after the formation day (21 September) of the CPI (Maoist).

Chandrababu Naidu condemns attack

Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu condemned the attack and expressed his shock. Praising the deceased MLAs' contributions, he said: "Such attacks and murders are a blot on humanity. All believers of democracy should condemn this attack. Kidari's and Siveri's efforts for the development of tribals and agency areas are unique," India Today reported.

While Maoist influence in the state has been on the decline over the past few years, they still have a stronghold in the Andhra Pradesh-Odisha border region.

With inputs from IANS