TDP founder NT Rama Rao's son Nandamuri Harikrishna dies in road accident in Telangana's Nalgonda district

Telugu Desam Party founder NT Rama Rao's son Nandamuri Harikrishna (61) died in a road accident in Telangana's Nalgonda district on Wednesday morning. Two others were also injured in the accident which occurred when the car in which they were travelling overturned near Anneparthi.

The actor-politician and son of former Andhra Pradesh chief minister was driving to Kavali in the Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh to attend a marriage of a fan. He was admitted to Kamineni Hospital on the outskirts of Hyderabad, where he was declared dead at 7.30 am.

The Indian Express reported that officials said Harikrishna was flung out of the driver's seat onto the road and received serious head injuries when the car hit a median. The car was being driven by Harikrishna himself.

He is survived by his wife, daughter Sushasini and sons Kalyan Ram and Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao. Harikrishna was the fourth son of late Andhra Pradesh chief minister and TDP founder Rama Rao. He was a member of the TDP politburo and brother-in-law of TDP President and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

His eldest son Janki Ram was also killed in road accident in 2014 in the same district.

