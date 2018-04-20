You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

TCS expects rebound in financial client spending in FY18-19; early investments in digital tech paying off, says CEO Rajesh Gopinathan

India Reuters Apr 20, 2018 08:24:32 IST

Mumbai: Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) expects a rebound in spending by its key banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) clients this financial year, it said on Thursday, as it posted its biggest-ever profit, helped by deal wins.

The country's top software services exporter is more confident about BFSI revenues from North America as client discussions show there is “not much stress left in the system,” and this could potentially translate into better client spending through the course of the year, CEO Rajesh Gopinathan told reporters.

“We are seeing strong demand in digital, in security and blockchain, in analytics, data,” Chief Operating Officer N Ganapathy Subramaniam said. “All this gives us the confidence that BFSI should grow.”

Western BFSI clients account for TCS’ biggest revenue stream, but their low spending on technology has led to sluggish growth in the segment.

Deal wins in the quarter to March helped the Mumbai-headquartered company post its biggest-ever net profit of 69.04 billion rupees ($1.05 billion), beating analysts’ average estimate of 67.98 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data.

File photo of Rajesh Gopinathan, CEO, TCS, PTI

File photo of Rajesh Gopinathan, CEO, TCS, PTI

Gopinathan said TCS’ early investments in digital technologies such as cloud, analytics and big data were paying off as the company remained well-positioned to transform clients’ businesses.

“The ability to transform comes from our ability to participate right from the back-end to the front-end and have a full spectrum of solutions.” Gopinathan said.

As traditional businesses get disrupted by nimble and agile start-ups globally, India’s $154 billion IT industry says it is helping clients transform legacy businesses using digital services.

TCS, India’s most valuable listed company with a market capitalisation of about $92 billion and part of salt-to-software conglomerate Tata group, reported 320.75 billion rupees as income from operations, a rise of 8.2 percent from a year ago.

Shares in the company closed 1 percent higher on Thursday ahead of the results in a broader Mumbai market that ended up 0.37 percent.

TCS’ smaller rival Infosys Ltd kicked off the earnings season last week with a higher profit and a healthy revenue forecast for the year, though its margin guidance failed to cheer investors.


Updated Date: Apr 20, 2018 08:24 AM

Also Watch

Watch: Firstpost test rides the new Thunderbird 500X in Goa and walks you through the Royal Enfield Garage Cafe
  • Tuesday, April 17, 2018 Varun Dhawan on Shoojit Sircar's October, 5-star reviews and working with Anushka Sharma in Sui Dhaaga
  • Saturday, April 14, 2018 Ambedkar Jayanti: Re-visiting Babasaheb's ideals exposes fake Dalit politics of Rahul Gandhi and Congress
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






Varun Dhawan on Shoojit Sircar's October, 5-star reviews and working with Anushka Sharma in Sui Dhaaga



Top Stories




Cricket Scores