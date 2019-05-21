TBSE 12th Result 2019 Declared: Tripura board releases Class 12 science results on official website tripuraresults.nic.in

TBSE 12th result 2019 Date | The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) announced the Class 12 science board exam results today (Tuesday, 21 May) on its official website. Students can visit tripuraresults.nic.in and tbse.in to check their scores.

The TBSE HS +2 board exams for arts, commerce and science streams were held from 1 March to 3 April. Around 27,000 students appeared for the exams.

The results of higher secondary or Uchhaya Madhyamik arts and commerce examinations are usually declared a week after the science results.

Steps to check the TBSE Class 12 2019:

Step 1: Visit the TBSE official website tripuraresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link for the TBSE result that will be available once the results are announced.

Step 3: Click on either 'link 1' or 'link 2' under the subhead 'Higher Secondary Examination (H.S. +2 Stage), choosing the appropriate stream.

Step 4: Enter your TBSE roll number as mentioned on your admit card or hall ticket

Step 5: Your results will appear on the screen once you hit submit.

Step 6: Download your Class 12 science results and take a printout for future reference.

In case the official website slows down, students can access the alternative websites to get their TBSE Class 12 results. These include tbse.in, examresults.net and indiaresults.com.

Supplementary exams will be conducted for students who fail to qualify the exams this year. For more information, students can check the board's official website tripuraresults.nic.in.

