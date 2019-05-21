TBSE 12th Result 2019 date: Tripura board likely to declare Class 12 results on official websites tripuraresults.nic.in, tbse.in

TBSE 12th Result 2019 Date | The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) is likely to declare Class 12 science board exam results today (21 May) on its official websites tripuraresults.nic.in and tbse.in.

The results of higher secondary or Uchhaya Madhyamik arts (HS +2 Stage) and commerce (HS +2 Stage) examinations will be declared a week after the science results

TBSE had conducted the HS +2 stage board examinations for arts, commerce and science streams from 1 March to 3 April. Around 27,000 students appeared for these exams.

Steps to check the TBSE Class 10 2019:

Step 1: Visit the TBSE official website tripuraresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link for the TBSE results that will be activate once the results are announced.

Step 3: Click on either 'link 1' or 'link 2' under the subhead Higher Secondary Examination (HS +2 Stage), choosing the appropriate stream

Step 4: Enter your TBSE roll number as mentioned on your admit card or hall ticket

Step 5: As soon as the results are announced, the scores will appear on your screen.

Step 6: Download your Class 12 results and take a printout for future reference.

The results published on the official website serve as a provisional certificate. Students must collect their TBSE Class 12 marksheets issued by the board from their respective schools or exam centers.

In 2018, over 22,000 students had appeared for the TBSE Class 12 exams and recorded a pass percentage of 84.31 in the science stream.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.

