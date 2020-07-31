TBSE 12th HS Result 2020 Declared: Tripura board to announces Class 12 results today; check tripuraresults.nic.in for scores
Students who appeared for the TBSE 12th exams can visit the official websites tripurainfo.com and tripuraresults.nic.in. to access their scores.
TBSE Class 12 results 2020 | The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) is set to announce the results of Class 12 (HS +2 Stage) Science examination today (31 July).
Students who appeared for the exams can visit the official websites tripurainfo.com and tripuraresults.nic.in. to access their scores.
According to The Indian Express, 26,400 students had appeared for the Class 12 exam this year.
Last year, TBSE had conducted the HS +2 Stage board examinations for arts, commerce and science streams from 1 March to 3 April which saw the attendance of around 27,000 students
Here is how you can check your Class 12 results:
Step 1: Go to official website – tripuraresults.nic.in
Step 2: Click on either 'link 1' or 'link 2' under the subhead Higher Secondary Examination (H.S. +2 Stage), choosing the appropriate stream — Year 2020 on the homepage
Step 3: Input the details like hall ticket number, date of birth as mentioned on your admit card
Step 4: After submitting the details, your result will be displayed on the screen
The results will also be available via SMS, the candidates have to type, TBSE12<space>Roll Number and send it to number 54242. The candidates can also dial Tripurainfo call centre to get their results. The numbers are, 0381-241 3946, 241 0048, 241 0049, 241 0053.
About the Tripura board:
Established in the 1973, the Tripura Board of Secondary Education conducts two major Public Examinations — Madhyamik Pariksha (Secondary Examination) and Higher Secondary (+2 stage) (both General and Vocational courses) Examination since 1981.
Disclaimer: As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified by Firstpost. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in
