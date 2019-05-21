TBSE 12th HS Result 2019 Date: Tripura Board to declare Class 12 Science results today; Arts, Commerce scores likely in first week of June

TBSE Class 12 results 2019| The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) will declare the results of Class 12 (HS +2 Stage) Science examination today (Tuesday, 21 May), reports said.

Students who appeared for the exams can visit the official websites tripurainfo.com and tripuraresults.nic.in. to access their scores.

According to Indian Express, Board secretary Pradip Sengupta said that the results of higher secondary or Uchhaya Madhyamik Arts (HS +2 Stage), Commerce (HS +2 Stage) examinations will be declared a week after the Science results. “The Class 12 Arts, Commerce results will be declared in the first week of June, between 3 to 5 June,” he said.

TBSE had conducted the HS +2 Stage board examinations for arts, commerce and science streams from 1 March to 3 April which saw the attendance of around 27,000 students. Similarly, the exams for Tripura Madhyamik Pariksha (Secondary Examination) or Class 10 were held between 2 to 28 March.

In 2018, over 22,000 students appeared for the TBSE Class 12 examinations and recorded a pass percentage of 84.31 in the Science stream. Gourab Deb of Agartala’s Netaji Subhash Vidya Niketan School bagged first position with a score of 96.6 percent.

Here is how you can check your Class 12 results:

Step 1: Go to official website tripuraresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on either 'link 1' or 'link 2' under the subhead Higher Secondary Examination (H.S. +2 Stage), choosing the appropriate stream — Year 2019 on the homepage

Step 3: Input the details like hall ticket number, date of birth as mentioned on your admit card.

Step 4: After submitting the details, your result will be displayed on the screen.

The results will also be available via SMS, the candidates have to type, TBSE12<space>Roll Number and send it to number 54242. The candidates can also dial Tripurainfo call centre to get their results. The numbers are, 0381-241 3946, 241 0048, 241 0049, 241 0053.

About Tripura Board:

Established in the 1973, the Tripura Board of Secondary Education conducts two major Public Examinations — Madhyamik Pariksha (Secondary Examination) and Higher Secondary (+2 stage) (both General and Vocational courses) Examination since 1981.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.​

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.