TBSE 12th HS Result 2019: Alternative ways to check Class 12 arts, commerce results if official website runs slow

TBSE 12th result 2019 Date | The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) is expected to announce Class 12 board arts and commerce results today (6 June) on the official websites tripuraresults.nic.in and tbse.in.

Owing to the high volume of traffic that the official websites are likely to see at the time of results, the might run slow or crash. In case students face difficulty in logging into the official websites, they should not panic. These temporary glitches are usually fixed soon.

In the meantime, there are quite a few alternative ways through which candidates can check your TBSE Class 12 art and commerce scores.

List of alternative websites:

indiaresults.com

examresults.com

tbse.in.

Steps to check TBSE Class 12 results 2019:

Step 1: Visit the website of: indiaresults.com, examresults.com, or tbse.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, select the state you desire. In this case 'Tripura'

Step 3: Once directed to the page, scroll down to find Tripura Board Higher Secondary (Class 12) examination result 2019 box. Step 4: Enter your name, hall ticket number and date of birth as mentioned in your admit ticket.

Step 5: As soon as the details are submitted, the results will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Candidates are advised to take printout of the results for future reference. They can also save a soft copy of the same in the form of an email.

SMS service:

You can get your TBSE Class 12 result over an SMS, as well. Type TBSE12<space>RollNumber and send it to 54242 for your scores.

Students who fail to clear their Tripura board Uchhaya Madhyamik 2019 exams will have the option to appear for supplementary or improvement exams. They can apply for the supplementary papers by filling in the application form that will be made available on the official website. About Tripura board:

Established in the 1973, the Tripura Board of Secondary Education has been conducting two major public examinations — Madhyamik Pariksha (Secondary Examination) and Higher Secondary (+2 stage) for both general and vocational courses since 1981.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.