TBSE 12th HS Result 2019: Alternative ways to check Class 12 arts, commerce results if official website runs slow

TBSE 12th result 2019 Date | The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) is expected to announce Class 12 board arts and commerce results today (6 June) on the official websites tripuraresults.nic.in and tbse.in.
Owing to the high volume of traffic that the official websites are likely to see at the time of results, the might run slow or crash. In case students face difficulty in logging into the official websites, they should not panic. These temporary glitches are usually fixed soon.
In the meantime, there are quite a few alternative ways through which candidates can check your TBSE Class 12 art and commerce scores.
List of alternative websites:
Steps to check TBSE Class 12 results 2019:
Step 1: Visit the website of: indiaresults.com, examresults.com, or tbse.in.
Step 2: On the homepage, select the state you desire. In this case 'Tripura'
Step 3: Once directed to the page, scroll down to find Tripura Board Higher Secondary (Class 12) examination result 2019 box.
Step 4: Enter your name, hall ticket number and date of birth as mentioned in your admit ticket.
You can get your TBSE Class 12 result over an SMS, as well. Type TBSE12<space>RollNumber and send it to 54242 for your scores.
Established in the 1973, the Tripura Board of Secondary Education has been conducting two major public examinations — Madhyamik Pariksha (Secondary Examination) and Higher Secondary (+2 stage) for both general and vocational courses since 1981.
Updated Date: Jun 06, 2019 08:26:56 IST