TBSE 12th HS Arts and Commerce Result 2019 Declared LIVE Updates: Tripura Board says score card to be available online at tripuraresults.nic.in after 9.45 am

The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) has announced the Class 12 (HS +2 Stage) results of higher secondary or Uchhaya Madhyamik arts and commerce exams today (6 June). Students can check their scores on the official website - tripuraresults.nic.in.
TBSE had conducted the HS +2 Stage board examinations for arts, commerce and science streams from 1 March to 3 April. Around 27,000 students had appeared for the exams.
Here is how you can check your Class 12 results:
Step 1: Visit the TBSE official website – tripuraresults.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the TBSE Result Link which will be activated once the result is announced.
Step 3: Click on either 'link 1' or 'link 2' under the subhead Higher Secondary Examination (H.S. +2 Stage), choosing the appropriate stream — Year 2019 on the homepage
Step 4: Enter your TBSE Roll Number as mentioned on your Hall Ticket
Step 5: As soon as the results are submitted, the results will appear on the screen.
Step 6: Download your Class 12 result and take a printout for future reference.
Results for the science stream were declared on 21 May. Students secured an overall pass percentage of 88.95. Nilanjan Deb of BB Institution in Dharmanagar Town Mouja, North Tripura, emerged the topper of the TBSE Class 12 science exams with 494 marks.
In 2018, over 22,000 students appeared for the TBSE Class 12 examinations and recorded a pass percentage of 84.31 in the Science stream.
About Tripura Board:
Established in the 1973, the Tripura Board of Secondary Education conducts two major Public Examinations — Madhyamik Pariksha (Secondary Examination) and Higher Secondary (+2 stage) (both General and Vocational courses) Examination since 1981.
Updated Date: Jun 06, 2019 09:19:54 IST
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
09:19 (IST)
Tripura Board HS marksheets to be made available today
The marksheet will be available to candidates today itself after the result is declared. Candidates can collect the marksheet from their respective institutes or schools as per their convenience.
09:19 (IST)
Tripura Board says score card to be available online at tripuraresults.nic.in after 9.45 am
A flash notification on Tripura Board's official website states that the result will be available only after 9.45 am. The board has already released the results at a press conference in Agartala. However, the activation of official links is taking some time. This year 25,000 candidates have appeared for Class 12 Arts and Commerce stream Board exam.
09:13 (IST)
Official website unresponsive after Class 12 results declared; alternative ways to check results
Tripura Board has already declared TBSE 12th Result 2019. The official links are still not active. It may take some time to activate the result link. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can also check result on tbse.in and tripuraresults.nic.in.
Alternatively, you can also avail the SMS service to get your score card on your mobile. Type TBSE12<space>RollNumber and send it to 54242 for your scores.
09:09 (IST)
Tripura Board announces Class 12 Arts, Commerce results; check tripuraresults.nic.in
The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) has announced the Class 12 (HS +2 Stage) results of higher secondary or Uchhaya Madhyamik arts and commerce exams today (6 June). Students can check their scores on the official website - tripuraresults.nic.in.
09:02 (IST)
Alternative ways to check result, if official website is down
Owing to the high volume of traffic that the official websites are likely to see at the time of results, the might run slow or crash. In case students face difficulty in logging into the official websites, they should not panic. These temporary glitches are usually fixed soon. In the meantime, there are quite a few alternative ways through which candidates can check your TBSE Class 12 art and commerce scores.
List of alternative websites:
indiaresults.com
examresults.com
tbse.in
08:48 (IST)
Reports say Tripura HS arts and commerce stream result to be out soon
Media reports say TBSE 12th Result 2019 for Arts and Commerce stream will be released in a while. There was no official word but most reports state the result will be released at 9 am and candidates can soon check the result on tbse.in and tripuraresults.nic.in.
08:45 (IST)
Tripura Board to announce Class 12 Arts, Commerce results today
The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) is likely to announce the Class 12 (HS +2 Stage) results of higher secondary or Uchhaya Madhyamik arts and commerce exams today. Students can check their scores on the official website - tripuraresults.nic.in.