TBSE 12th HS Arts and Commerce Result 2019 Declared LIVE Updates: Scores now available on tsu.trp.nic.in; official website to reflect result at 9.45 am

Tripura Board TBSE 12th HS Arts and Commerce Result 2019 declared Latest Updates | The Tripura Board results are now available on an alternative website, tsu.trp.nic.in. A flash notification on Tripura Board's official website states that the result will be available only after 9.45 am. The board has already released the results at a press conference in Agartala. However, the activation of official links is taking some time. This year 25,000 candidates have appeared for Class 12 Arts and Commerce stream Board exam.

The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) has announced the Class 12 (HS +2 Stage) results of higher secondary or Uchhaya Madhyamik arts and commerce exams today (6 June). Students can check their scores on the official website - tripuraresults.nic.in.

TBSE had conducted the HS +2 Stage board examinations for arts, commerce and science streams from 1 March to 3 April. Around 27,000 students had appeared for the exams.

Here is how you can check your Class 12 results:

Step 1: Visit the TBSE official website – tripuraresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the TBSE Result Link which will be activated once the result is announced.

Step 3: Click on either 'link 1' or 'link 2' under the subhead Higher Secondary Examination (H.S. +2 Stage), choosing the appropriate stream — Year 2019 on the homepage

Step 4: Enter your TBSE Roll Number as mentioned on your Hall Ticket

Step 5: As soon as the results are submitted, the results will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download your Class 12 result and take a printout for future reference.

Results for the science stream were declared on 21 May. Students secured an overall pass percentage of 88.95. Nilanjan Deb of BB Institution in Dharmanagar Town Mouja, North Tripura, emerged the topper of the TBSE Class 12 science exams with 494 marks.

In 2018, over 22,000 students appeared for the TBSE Class 12 examinations and recorded a pass percentage of 84.31 in the Science stream.

About Tripura Board:

Established in the 1973, the Tripura Board of Secondary Education conducts two major Public Examinations — Madhyamik Pariksha (Secondary Examination) and Higher Secondary (+2 stage) (both General and Vocational courses) Examination since 1981.