TBJEE admit card 2019 issued: Check tbjee.nic.in for steps to download admit card, check examination dates

TBJEE admit card 2019 | The Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination (TBJEE) 2019 admit cards were released on Friday ( 29 March, 2019). The candidates who have applied for the examination can download their admit cards from the official website @tbjee.nic.in.

Candidates are advised to download the admit card on or before 9 April. The entrance exam is scheduled to be conducted on 24-25 April. TBJEE 2019 will be conducted in government or diploma colleges. The test centres will be spread across six towns of Tripura district namely Dharmanagar, Santirbazar, Ambassa, Udaipur, Kailasahar, and Agartala.

Examination dates:

Physics: 24 April from 11 am to 1 pm

Chemistry: 24 April from 2 pm to 4 pm

Mathematics: 25 April from 11 am to 1 pm

Biology: 25 April from 2 pm to 4 pm

How to download TBJEE 2019 admit card:

Step 1: Visit the official website of TBJEE 2019 tbjee.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the apply online button on the home page

Step 3: Enter your login details i.e user ID and password, and click on ‘submit’

Step 4: Download the admit card through the relevant link and take a print out

Candidates are advised to check if details printed on the downloaded admit card are correct such as name, date and time of examination, group name, complete address of the aspirant, photograph and signature. TBJEE is a state level entrance exam, conducted for admission in engineering, technological, veterinary, agriculture, fisheries, paramedical, and other professional degree courses.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.