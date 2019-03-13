Tatkal train ticket charges: Check rates, rules here; for bookings visit IRCTC website irctc.co.in or any Indian Railways counter

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) offers the facility of booking a tatkal ticket, which is meant for passengers who do not have reserved accommodation and are looking to travel on short notice.
Travellers can book tatkal tickets online on the official IRCTC website, irctc.co.in or at any Indian Railways counter.
Keeping in mind that the Advance Reservation Period (ARP) of the Tatkal scheme has been reduced from two days to one day, travellers can now book their tickets one day before their designated date of travel.
Charges for Tatkal tickets:
|Class of Travel
|Minimum Tatkal Charges (in rupees
|Maximum Tatkal Charges (in rupees)
|Minimum Distance for charge (in kilometres)
|Second (sitting)
|10
|15
|100
|Sleeper
|100
|200
|500
|AC Chair Car
|125
|225
|250
|AC 3 Tier
|300
|400
|500
|AC 2 Tier
|400
|500
|500
|Executive
|400
|500
|250
The tatkal window for AC classes (2A, 3A, CC and 3E) opens at 10 am, and for non-AC classes (SL, FC and 2S) at 11 am.
How to book a tatkal ticket:
- Register as a user on the official IRCTC website irctc.co.in.
- Log in by entering your user name and password on the home page.
- Click on "Plan My Journey".
- Select the date and destination of your travel.
- Select Ticket Type as "e-ticket", and submit. The "Train List" will appear.
- Select Quota as TATKAL.
- Find the train you wish to travel on, and click on the class in the train list. The details and availability of the trains will be shown.
- To book tickets, click on "Book Now" link under availability option.
- Check whether the train name and station names, date of journey, class, quota, boarding point and other details are displayed on the top of the page are correct.
- Enter the name of passengers, age, sex and berth preference for each passenger. The maximum length of names should be restricted to 15 characters.
- Click on "Consider for Auto Upgradation" for automatic class upgradation after charting.
- Enter the verification code.
- Enter your mobile number to receive the booking and cancellation SMS, and click "Next." The payment page will appear.
- Choose your desired payment method and get your e-ticket.
- Print a copy of your ticket.
Travellers should keep the following rules in mind before booking their tickets:
- A maximum of four tatkal tickets can be booked per PNR, the Indian Railways official website said.
- A tatkal ticket can be booked for any class other than the First AC class.
- The women and general quota are not applicable alongside the tatkal quota. No concession, including senior citizen concession, is allowed in tatkal booking.
- Tatkal ticket charges are fixed as a percentage of the fare — at 10 percent of the basic fare for second class, and 30 percent of basic fare for all other classes.
- Under the sleeper class, for example, the Indian Railways charges a minimum of Rs 100 and a maximum of Rs 200 for booking of a train ticket under the Tatkal quota.
- No refund will be granted on cancellation of confirmed tatkal train tickets.
Updated Date: Mar 13, 2019 11:33:11 IST
