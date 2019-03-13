Tatkal train ticket charges: Check rates, rules here; for bookings visit IRCTC website irctc.co.in or any Indian Railways counter

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) offers the facility of booking a tatkal ticket, which is meant for passengers who do not have reserved accommodation and are looking to travel on short notice.

Travellers can book tatkal tickets online on the official IRCTC website, irctc.co.in or at any Indian Railways counter.

Keeping in mind that the Advance Reservation Period (ARP) of the Tatkal scheme has been reduced from two days to one day, travellers can now book their tickets one day before their designated date of travel.

Charges for Tatkal tickets: