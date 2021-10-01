Tata Sons said to be selected as winning bidder for Air India: Report
A panel of ministers has reportedly accepted the proposal to take over the debt-laden national carrier
Tata Sons has won the bid for national carrier Air India, Bloomberghas reported.
Bloomberg has reported that a panel of ministers accepted a proposal recommending Tata Sons' bid for debt-laden state-run airline Air India.
Tata Sons declined to comment.
Jitendra Bhargava, the former Executive Director of Air India, told CNN News18: "Air India getting back to Tatas means AI coming back to the top. I am personally very happy... Tatas will become a dominant player not only in India but worldwide."
