Tata Sons said to be selected as winning bidder for Air India: Report

A panel of ministers has reportedly accepted the proposal to take over the debt-laden national carrier

Tata Sons has won the bid for national carrier Air India, Bloomberghas reported.

Bloomberg has reported that a panel of ministers accepted a proposal recommending Tata Sons' bid for debt-laden state-run airline Air India.

Tata Sons declined to comment.

Jitendra Bhargava, the former Executive Director of Air India, told CNN News18: "Air India getting back to Tatas means AI coming back to the top. I am personally very happy... Tatas will become a dominant player not only in India but worldwide."

