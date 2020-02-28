TargetAccounts making newbies an expert with their accuracy in stock market

In nominal GDP list, India consolidate its position at 5th place but when it comes to Stock Market only 5-6% of the population of India is directly or indirectly involved in Stock market and it’s because many are scared about Markets and trade and invest without knowledge and get trapped into losses. Only those people succeed in Stock market who have far vision, courage and perfect strategy for investment. This is where stock market experts and innovators come in the picture. When we talk about top stock market experts in India, one name stands out among them: TargetAccounts, cofounded by Sanjay Jaswani and Sweety Upadhyay.

Target Accounts has already made its name in India, Africa, Dubai and in many hearts of many Investors, traders and their students with their teaching skills and with their accuracy in Stock markets. The co-founders are not just stock traders; they are also successful entrepreneurs, influencers, motivational speakers too.

Sanjay, recently given the targets for Nifty for 11,360 and below, when Nifty was hovering from 11,800 to 12,000 and it got completed today on 27th feb their time limit was one month and it got completed and it’s not the first time it’s happening. Sanjay on 24th August given a target for Nifty to be at 11,200-11,500 at that time Nifty was at 10700 and it got completed the very next month. All these posts are available on their Instagram handle @targetaccounts.

His many others Nifty target are completed, and students also call him Hedging King and he is a big name when it comes to options hedging and trading. He has a decade of experience in a mere age of 26, he is also a Chartered Accountant and Economics Major and has taught more than 1,500 students about Investment and trading.

With operations not only confined within India but globally, Target Accounts has helped a lot of people to make the stock market a regular source of income. Their motto is “to help people navigate through changing market conditions and their individual life circumstances in order to find a strategic plan that best fits their investment needs”.

Sweety Upadhyay, Co-Founder, Target Accounts is also a Mentor, trader, investor and speaker. She guides people to invest and trade. She started learning about Stock Market in a young age of 14 and at the age of 16, she started trading in her Uncle’s Demat account and got successful in it after initial losses. Now, she is 21 and Mentoring her followers about Stock Market and Investments.

They also conduct seminars and webinars, in addition to these online programs, they also conduct offline sessions at schools and colleges in order to raise awareness about the markets and the importance of having a systematic approach to investing. Target Accounts also aims to help these individuals develop a mindset of entrepreneurship by educating them about the importance of wealth creation and management through proper risk and reward-based strategies.

The duo has received many awards as well for their achievements and contributions because of their contribution about Financial literacy in society. The duo also said that they made more money when they Market has fallen rather than waiting for the market upward movements.

They trade on every Thursday and some other days as well with their students and make decent profits from Stock Market.

India, being a developing country, has plenty of investing and trading opportunities that one can make use of rather than the conventional types of investment. Sanjay believes that there must be celebration days, weeks and months for Financial literacy!

They are active on their respective instagram handles - @targetaccounts and @investorgirl1998. You can find more details about them on their website https://targetaccounts.in/

