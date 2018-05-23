TN SSLC Class 10th result 2018 to be declared today at 9.30 am; check scores at tnresults.nic.in

Students in Tamil Nadu who appeared for their TN SSLC Class 10th 2018 examination in April can expect their results today (23 May). According to The Indian Express, the results on the SSLC examination will be declared today at 9.30 am.

Candidates can check their scores on the official website of the Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) (www.dge1.tn.nic.in) or on the website tnresults.nic.in. Students need to keep their roll number handy with them to check the results.

The Tamil Nadu Class 10th Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examination was held between 16 March and 20 April. More than 9 lakh students appeared for the examination, The Week reported.

Candidates can check their results through the following steps:

- Visit tnresults.nic.in.

- Click the active link "Tamil Nadu class 10 SSLC Results 2018".

- Key in the required details such as date of birth and registration number.

- Download the result and take a print for further reference.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified by Firstpost. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.