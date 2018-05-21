You are here:
Tamil Nadu SSLC results to be declared on 23 May; candidates can check scores at tnresults.nic.in

India FP Staff May 21, 2018 17:23:46 IST

Students in Tamil Nadu who appeared for their SSLC examination in April 2018 can expect their results on 23 May. According to The Indian Express, the results on the SSLC examination will be declared on 23 May at 9.30 am.

Candidates can check their scores on the official website of the Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) (www.dge1.tn.nic.in) or on the website tnresults.nic.in. Students need to keep their roll number handy with them to check the results.

Representational image. PTI

The Tamil Nadu Class 10th Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examination was held between 16 March and 20 April. More than 9 lakh students appeared for the examination, The Week reported.

According to The Week, candidates can check their results through the following steps:

-Visit tnresults.nic.in.

-Click the active link "Tamil Nadu class 10 SSLC Results 2018".

-Key in the required details such as date of birth and registration number.

-Download the result and take a print for further reference.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified by Firstpost. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.


Updated Date: May 21, 2018 17:23 PM

