Tamil Nadu SSLC result 2018: TN Class 10 results declared; check scores at tnresults.nic.in

The Tamil Nadu Board of Secondary Education (TNBSE), also known as the Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) in Tamil Nadu, announced the Class 10th result 2018 today at 9.30 am, media reports said. The Tamil Nadu Board of Secondary Education has put out the results on the official website, tnresults.nic.in.

The Directorate of Government Examinations conducted the Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination (SSLC) for Class 10th students from 16 March to 20 April, News18 reported. Candidates can check their results on tamilnadu.indiaresults.com, examresults.net/tamilnadu, nresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in, or dge1.tn.nic.in.

Every year, around 10 lakh students appear for the TN Board SSLC Examinations, the report added. In 2017, 9,82,097 students had appeared for Tamil Nadu Class 10th examination. The pass percentage was 94.4 percent.

Follow these steps to check your result:

Step 1: Go to the official website link tnresults.nic.in

Step 2: Look for the link which says TN 10th Result 2018, Tamil Nadu Result 2018, Tamil Nadu 10th Result 2018

Step 3: Click on the link which says TN SSLC Result 2018, Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2018

Step 4: Enter your roll number and other details

Step 5: Download the TN 10th Result 2018, Tamil Nadu 10th Result 2018 for future reference

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified by Firstpost. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.