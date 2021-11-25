Tamil Nadu, Puducherry: IMD forecasts thunderstorm with moderate rainfall likely in next three hours
IMD had earlier predicted light to moderate scattered/fairly widespread rainfall over Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during the next five days
Chennai: Thunderstorm with moderate rainfall has been predicted in several parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry in the next three hours, said the Met department.
Earlier on Tuesday, the IMD has predicted light to moderate scattered/fairly widespread rainfall over Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during the next five days.
IMD had said on Tuesday, "Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during next five days and over Kerala and Mahe on 25 and 26 November. Isolated very heavy rainfall also very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on 25 and 26 November".
