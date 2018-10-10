Tamil Nadu policeman shoots girlfriend dead on her birthday after argument, kills himself

Villupuram: A police constable allegedly shot dead his girlfriend at her home in Villupuram area of Tamil Nadu on her birthday before shooting himself following an argument, officials said Wednesday.

Sarawathi (21), who was pursuing a career in medicine, had befriended 25-year-old Karthick on social media, the officials said.

The incident occurred on Tuesday when Karthick went to the woman's house. An argument broke out between the two and suddenly, in a fit of rage, he shot her dead using his revolver and then shot himself in the head, they added.