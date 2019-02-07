Tamil Nadu MSRB opens applications for 520 nurse posts; check updates at mrb.tn.gov.in

The Tamil Nadu Medical Services Recruitment Board (MSRB) opened applications for the position of nurses for the Sick Newborn Care Unit. 520 vacancies have been released and candidates can submit their applications on the MSRB official website.

The last date to apply is 26 February and the recruitment exam will be conducted on 9 June. Aspirants can submit their application following these steps:

Step 1: Visit official TN MSRB website

Step 2: Click on ‘Online Registration’

Step 3: Select the name of the post and fill all required particulars

Step 4: Upload your scanned passport size photograph and signature

Step 6: Pay the application fee

Step 7: Download and take a print out of the confirmation page

Those aged between 18 and 57 years are eligible to apply. Further details on the examination fees, eligibility criteria and important dates can be accessed in the official examination notification.

