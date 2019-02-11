Tamil Nadu MSRB opens applications for 2,345 nurse posts; check updates at mrb.tn.gov.in

The Tamil Nadu Medical Services Recruitment Board (MSRB) released a notification announcing vacancies for the posts of 2,345 nurses. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on TN MSRB’s official website.

The last date to apply is 27 February and the last date to submit the application fee is 1 March. TN MSRB will conduct the nurse recruitment exam on 23 June. Aspirants can apply following these steps:

Step 1: Log on to MSRB’s official website.

Step 2: Click on Online Registration.

Step 3: Select the name of the post.

Step 4: Fill all the necessary particulars.

Ensure that your mobile number and e-mail address are mentioned correctly. All the communication from MSRB will be received over SMS and e-mail.

Step 5: Upload scanned copy of passport size photograph and signature.

Step 6: Opt for online or offline payment

Step 7: Click ‘Submit’ and take a print out of the acknowledgement page

Details regarding eligibility, pay scale, exam fees, important dates and age limit are available in the official notification brochure.

