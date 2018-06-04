You are here:
Tamil Nadu govt to release 67 life convicts pre-maturely on former chief minister MGR's birth centenary

India PTI Jun 04, 2018 14:09:47 IST

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government on Monday announced the pre-mature release of 67 life convicts who have completed 10 years of imprisonment, in commemoration of the birth centenary of former Chief Minister MG Ramachandran.

In the first phase, 67 convicts who have served 10 years, in prisons across the state, as on 25 February would be released, an official release said.

The decision had been announced by Chief Minister K Palaniswami during an MGR birth centenary event at Dindigul in December last.

Two government orders envisaging guidelines for the release of prisoners have been issued, it added.


