Tamil Nadu govt announces Rs 1,00,000 solatium to kin of three boys who drowned in Pune dam

Chennai: Tamil Nadu chief minister K Palaniswami on Saturday conveyed his condolences to the families of the three city school students who died in a dam near Pune, and announced a solatium of Rs 1,00,000 to each bereaved family.

In a statement issued on Saturday, Palaniswami expressed his grief and condolences and said that orders had been issued to the department of school education to conduct an inquiry into the incident.

He said a solatium of Rs 1,00,000 would be paid to the families of each of the three students — K Danish Raja, S Saravanakumar and G Santhosh — who lost their lives in the accident that occurred on 25 April, 2018.

The three students were part of a 20-member summer camp part of ECS Matriculation School.

A report on The Hindu said the students, accompanied by four teachers, were on a three-day summer camp near Mulshi’s Katarkhadak village. The three boys ventured deep into the waters of the dam though they didn't know how to swim, the police said.