Tamil Nadu engineering admission registration to kick off from May 2018; check tnresults.nic.in

Admissions to engineering courses will begin in Tamil Nadu in May, and Class 12 students who are waiting for their annual exam result can register for the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) 2018 from 3 May, 2018. All information will be available on tnea.ac.in.

According to NDTV, a few days ago, Tamil Nadu school education minister KA Sengottaiyan had said that the Class 10, 12 results will be announced on time. The results will be declared on tnresults.nic.in. There will not be any delay in announcement of the results, which will be received by students through SMS in seconds, PTI quoted Sengottiyan as saying.

The online registration for TNEA 2018 will end on 30 May, 2018 and counselling will begin in the first week of July. For registration, the TNEA would directly take the marks from the School Education Department. Students from other education boards would, however, have to enter their marks.

Steps to get information

-Visit the official website tnea.ac.in

- Check for important dates and registration details

- Keep a note and register with the necessary information