Tamil Nadu: Eight people killed in fire cracker unit blast

Eight people, including three women were killed in an explosion at a firecracker unit in Tamil Nadu’s Krishnagiri district on Saturday, said police.

#WATCH | Few people feared dead in explosion in firecrackers factory in Krishnagiri district of Tamil Nadu; further details awaited pic.twitter.com/cOImAJy35y — ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2023

The sudden explosion that occurred in the firecracker manufacturing godown in Pazhayapettai in the district left many injured.

“Deeply saddened to know about the tragic fire accident in a crackers factory in Krishnagiri (Tamil Nadu). I extend my sincerest condolences to the family members of the deceased and pray for the speedy recovery of those injured,” Union Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted.

Due to the impact of the explosion, houses and some shops near the unit were damaged, they said.

Police, and fire and rescue services personnel have rushed to the spot to rescue the affected.

(With inputs from PTI)