Tamil Nadu (DGE) to announce Class 12th results tomorrow; check on tnresults.nic.in

India FP Staff May 15, 2018 08:43:19 IST

The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) will announce its Class 12th results tomorrow, according to several media reports. According to The Times of India, the DGE will release Class 12th Examinations 2018 results on the official websites dge1.tn.nic.in and tnresults.nic.in.

The Class 12th examinations were conducted from 1 March to 6 April, 2018. In 2017, the Tamil Nadu Class 12th results were declared on 12 May. In 2017, the overall pass percentage recorded a marginal increase to 92.1 percent, as compared to 91.4 percent in 2016.

Steps to check the results

-Go to official website tnresults.nic.in

-Click on the link TNDGE Class 12th Results 2018.

-Enter registration number.

-Save the number and print the result for future reference.


Updated Date: May 15, 2018 08:43 AM

