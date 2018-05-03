You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Tamil Nadu (DGE) likely to announce Class 12 results on 16 May; check on tnresults.nic.in

India FP Staff May 03, 2018 20:56:12 IST

The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) is likely to announce its Class 12 results on 16 May, 2018 media report said. According to The Times of India, the DGE will release Class 12 Examinations 2018 results on the official websites dge1.tn.nic.in and tnresults.nic.in.

The Class 12 examinations were conducted from 1 March to 6 April, 2018. In 2017, the Tamil Nadu Class 12 results were declared on 12 May. In 2017, the overall pass percentage recorded a marginal increase to 92.1 percent, as compared to 91.4 percent in 2016.

Steps to check the results

-Go to official website tnresults.nic.in

-Click on the link TNDGE Class 12 Results 2018.

-Enter registration number.

-Save the number and print the result for future reference.


Updated Date: May 03, 2018 20:56 PM

Also Watch

IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore eye revival against Chennai Super Kings as 'Cauvery Derby' comes back to life
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Tuesday, April 24, 2018 It's A Wrap: Beyond the Clouds stars Ishaan Khatter, Malavika Mohanan in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






IPL 2018: Table-toppers Chennai Super Kings look to tighten grip on lead at top with win over Kolkata Knight Riders



Top Stories




Cricket Scores