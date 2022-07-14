Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin admitted to Chennai hospital days after testing positive for COVID-19
Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin had tested positive for COVID-19 on 12 July. Today, he has been admitted to Kauvery Hospital in Chennai for investigation and observation for coronavirus-related symptoms
Chennai: Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, 12 July, was admitted to a private hospital in the state capital Chennai on Thursday morning.
Stalin has been admitted to Kauvery Hospital in Chennai. A medical bulletin by Dr Aravindan Selvaraj, co-founder and executive director, Kauvery Hospital, Chennai, said that the chief minister has been admitted to the hospital for "investigation and observation" for coronavirus related symptoms.
"Honourable Chief Minister, Thiru MK Stalin has been admitted to Kauvery Hospital, Alwarpet, Chennai for investigations and observation for COVID related symptoms," the hospital bulletin said.
On Tuesday, Stalin announced that he had tested positive for Covid-19. "I felt a bit tired today, the tests confirmed that I am Covid-19 positive. I have isolated myself. Let us all wear masks, get vaccinated and stay safe," the Tamil Nadu chief mister said in a tweet.
On Wednesday, Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi wished Stalin a speedy recovery. "I pray for your sound health and speedy recovery," the Governor told the Tamil Nadu CM in a letter.
Former Tamil Nadu chief minister O Panneerselvam and Puducherry chief minister N Rangasamy also wished Stalin speedy recovery.
On Wednesday, Tamil Nadu reported 2,269 new cases of COVID-19. Chennai recorded the highest of 729 cases among all the districts in the state. There are now 18,282 active cases in the state.
With inputs from agencies
