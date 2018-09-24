Tamil Nadu BJP chief Tamilsai Soundarajan nominates 'visionary' Narendra Modi for Nobel Peace Prize

Chennai: BJP's Tamil Nadu unit President Tamilisai Soundararjan on Monday said she has "nominated" Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Nobel Peace Prize for launching the "world's largest" health scheme.

Her husband, Professor Dr P Soundarajan, the head of department and senior consultant in nephrology at a private university, has also nominated Modi for Nobel, a press release from the state BJP chief's office said.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been nominated for Nobel Peace Prize 2019 for launching the world's largest health care scheme, the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana-Ayushman Bharat, by Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan..." the release said, adding that the "path-breaking initiative" of the "visionary" prime minister, launched on Sunday, will transform the lives of millions of people, especially the underprivileged and vulnerable.

"The last date for nomination for the Nobel Peace Prize 2019 is 31 January, 2019. The nomination processes start in September each year. University professors and Members of Parliament, among others, can also nominate our prime minister," the release said.

Modi rolled out the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana-Ayushman Bharat on Sunday in Ranchi, calling it a "game-changer initiative to serve the poor". It is the "biggest" government-sponsored healthcare scheme in the world, he had said, adding that "the number of beneficiaries is almost equal to the population of Canada, Mexico and the US together".