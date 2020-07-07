Tamil Nadu 12th result 2020 Date: State govt could announce Class 12 results today, claim reports
Tamil Nadu 12th result 2020 Date: Once declared, the Class 12 results will be available on tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in and dge2.tn.nic.in
Tamil Nadu 12th result 2020 Date | The Tamil Nadu Class 12 results for the academic year 2019-20 are likely to be announced today (Tuesday, 7 July), according to reports.
Once declared, the results will be available on tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in and dge2.tn.nic.in. state education minister KA Sengottaiyan had earlier said that the result will be announced in the first week of July, while an official with Tamil Nadu’s Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) had told NDTV that scores will be announced by 7 July.
To check Tamil Nadu Class 12 results, students can follow these steps:
Step 1: Go to official Tamil Nadu results website – tnresults.nic.in.
Step 2: Click on the Tamil Nadu HSE result link.
Step 3: Enter roll number and other login credentials.
Step 4: Click on the submit button. Result will be displayed.
The higher secondary exams were held in March but the coronavirus outbreak and subsequent nationwide lockdown delayed the evaluation of answer sheets. In 2019, the result was declared on 19 April and 91.3 percent students had passed the exam.
Previously, Class 10 exams were scrapped and the government had decided to promote students on the basis of internal assessment marks and attendance. Sengottaiyan had also announced through a tweet that Class 10 and 11 results will be announced in the third week of July. However, a date for the results is yet to be announced.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
UP Board Results Declared 2020: 74.63% students clear UPMSP Class 12 exams; check scores at upmsp.edu.in
UP Board Results 2020 | This year, 74.63 percent of students who appeared for the Class 12 exams in the UPMSP board passed. In 2019, the pass percentage was 70.2 percent
Goa Board HSSC Result 2020 DECLARED Updates: 92.82% pass GBSHSE Class 12 exam in Commerce stream, 88.96% in Science; overall result at 86.83%
Goa Board HSSC Result 2020 Declared LIVE Updates: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) on Friday released the Class 12 or HSSC results 2020. Stream-wise overall percentage, according to News18's report is.
Assam Board Class 12 Result 2020: Alternative ways to check AHSEC HS Final Year Result if official website resultsassam.nic.in is down
Assam Board Class 12 Result 2020 | In case, the official website resultsassam.nic.in is down or unresponsive, students can check their scores via these alternative platforms