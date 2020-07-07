Tamil Nadu 12th result 2020 Date: State govt could announce Class 12 results today, claim reports

Tamil Nadu 12th result 2020 Date: Once declared, the Class 12 results will be available on tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in and dge2.tn.nic.in

Tamil Nadu 12th result 2020 Date | The Tamil Nadu Class 12 results for the academic year 2019-20 are likely to be announced today (Tuesday, 7 July), according to reports.

Once declared, the results will be available on tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in and dge2.tn.nic.in. state education minister KA Sengottaiyan had earlier said that the result will be announced in the first week of July, while an official with Tamil Nadu’s Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) had told NDTV that scores will be announced by 7 July.

To check Tamil Nadu Class 12 results, students can follow these steps:

Step 1: Go to official Tamil Nadu results website – tnresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the Tamil Nadu HSE result link.

Step 3: Enter roll number and other login credentials.

Step 4: Click on the submit button. Result will be displayed.

The higher secondary exams were held in March but the coronavirus outbreak and subsequent nationwide lockdown delayed the evaluation of answer sheets. In 2019, the result was declared on 19 April and 91.3 percent students had passed the exam.

Previously, Class 10 exams were scrapped and the government had decided to promote students on the basis of internal assessment marks and attendance. Sengottaiyan had also announced through a tweet that Class 10 and 11 results will be announced in the third week of July. However, a date for the results is yet to be announced.