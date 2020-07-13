Tamil Nadu 12th Public Exam 2020: State DGE releases hall ticket for re-exam; check dge.tn.gov.in for details

The re-exam for TN Class 12 students will be held on 27 July. Due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus in March, many students could not appear for the TN plus two exams.

The Tamil Nadu directorate of government exams has issued admit cards for the state 12th Public Exam 2020. The hall tickets have been released only for students who did not take the pending exam scheduled in March.

reported Jagran Josh.

The state government at that time announced that students who couldn’t take the exams would be allowed to appear for re-examination.

Tamil Nadu education minister KA Sengottaiyan had said that TN 12th Public Exam 2020 result would be declared after the re-examination for students who could not appear for papers in March, reported Times Now.

He revealed that more than 34,000 students could not take the exam scheduled on 24 March, adding that out of these, 718 students have submitted letters requesting that they be allowed to write the exam.

How to download admit card:

For candidates who are appearing for the re-examination, they need to go to the official website of the DGE at dge.tn.gov.

Click on the 'Hall Tickets' option on homepage. Candidates will be directed to a new page. They need to click on the option for hall ticket for regular or private candidates. For downloading admit card for private candidates, they will have to provide application number and date of birth. On the other hand, for downloading hall ticket for regular candidates, they will be required to enter exam roll number and date of birth.

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami in June had announced that exams for Class 10 and 11 had been cancelled this year. The decision had been taken because of the surging COVID-19 cases. The state government decided to promote students of these two classes on the basis of quarterly and half-yearly exams and their previous attendance.