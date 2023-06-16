Taken significant strides in combating climate change, achieving SDGs and preserving rich biodiversity, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated on Friday that his government has made significant strides in combating climate change, achieving sustainable development goals, and preserving India’s rich biodiversity.

In line with our traditions and ethos, we have focused on #9YearsOfSustainableGrowth. We have taken significant strides in combating climate change, achieving sustainable development goals and preserving India’s rich biodiversity. https://t.co/VRlgsVoA9k — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 16, 2023

The prime minister’s remarks on Twitter came with the hashtag ”9YearsOfSustainableGrowth”.

“In line with our traditions and ethos, we have focused on #9YearsOfSustainableGrowth. We have taken significant strides in combating climate change, achieving sustainable development goals and preserving India’s rich biodiversity,” Modi tweeted.

His remarks came at a time the ruling BJP has been organising various programmes across the country as part of a mega public outreach to mark nine years of the Modi government. He also shared write-ups on his government’s achievements in propelling LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has shared articles, graphics, videos and information about the significant strides in combating climate change, achieving sustainable development goals and preserving the country’s rich biodiversity.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.