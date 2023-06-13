Take a seat at this Ahmedabad restaurant and you can dine with the dead

Theme-based restaurants are not new and have been around for a while, but what takes the cake in this Ahmedabad eatery is the fact that diners can now dine with the dead for company. Yes, you read that right!

Floating eateries and sky-high culinary spots are now a thing of the past. In this restaurant, that is as unconventional as it gets, customers enjoy their meals surrounded by well-maintained graves.

The ‘Lucky Restaurant’ in Ahmedabad has been built on a graveyard, blurring the boundaries between the living and the dead. The place is guided by the motto of “Respect the dead, as you respect the living.”

Posted by an Instagram handle Hungry Cruisers, the video’s caption explains the history and background of the place. Turns out it is a 72-year-old restaurant that has been built around graves and coffins of people long dead.

A man called Krishnan Kutti is the owner of this bizarre restaurant. The story goes that he unknowingly bought a plot of land in Ahmedabad that turned out to be a cemetery. But, he didn’t let this fact change his plans to build an eatery there. With due respect for the resting place of the dead, the graves were left untouched, and iron bars were installed around them.

Utilizing the available space in a creative manner, the space around the graves was used to build the restaurant. Every morning, the staff clean the graves and decorate them with fresh flowers. Slowly, this unique restaurant became a popular hub among the locals.

Incidentally, this eatery was one of the favourite joints of legendary artist M.F. Hussain. In a gesture of appreciation, Hussain even presented the owner with a painting, which continues to exude its charm at the restaurant.

Locals have shared their mixed reactions about the place. A customer pointed out that it was disrespectful to the dead. “I mean… isn’t this kind of disrespectful to the dead. Everything’s a business nowadays. I rather feel bad personally. No hate please!” While others sarcastically commented, stating, “As long as they don’t wake up and ask for their own cup.”

“The cuisine here is definitely to die for,” commented another. A user claimed it to be a normal thing, saying, “I have been to this place many times it is just another hotel, nothing special, no one even notices the graves.”

