About 16 countries have already accepted the vaccine for the purpose of allowing vaccinated travellers from India

Switzerland has recognised the India-made COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin, for international travel and United Kingdom is likely to follow shortly, as per The Times of India.

UK — one of the biggest travel and educational destinations for Indians — is expected to recognise Covaxin soon, people in the know told the newspaper.

About 16 countries have already accepted the vaccine for the purpose of allowing vaccinated travellers from India, and post WHO nod, many countries, such as UK and Canada, may evaluate Covaxin and recognise it, they added.

Also read: Covaxin recommended by expert panel for kids: All you need to know about children's COVID-19 shot

Also read: Covaxin gets WHO nod for emergency use; a timeline of EUL for India-made COVID-19 vaccine

A British High Commission spokesperson told The Times of India: “The UK will continue taking a phased approach to extending our vaccinated arrivals policy. Work is ongoing, including with international partners, to determine which other non-UK vaccines we might recognise in the future.”

This comes days after the World Health Organisation granted approval for emergency use of the Bharat Biotech vaccine.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had pushed for Covaxin approval at G20 with WHO director-general Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, sources told News18.

Emergency Use Listing (EUL) is a procedure to streamline the process by which new or unlicensed products can be used during public health emergencies, according to WHO guidelines.

The approval for the made-in-India vaccine was much awaited, especially by students, medical tourists, business travellers and people, who have international travel plans.

Bharat Biotech had submitted all the necessary documents required for the EUL on 9 July. The Emergency Use Listing nod to Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin, which was found to have 78 percent efficacy against COVID-19 of any severity, expands the availability of vaccines - the most effective medical tools to end the pandemic, a top World Health Organisation official said on Wednesday.