Swimming instructor arrested for raping four-year-old girl at Greater Noida school

A swimming instructor was arrested on Sunday for allegedly raping a four-year-old girl at a private school in Greater Noida, according to several media reports. The accused raped the girl on Thursday evening while giving her swimming lessons at the school in Surajpur, Manoj Pant, the Station House Officer of Surajpur police station, said. Police registered a complaint of rape and violation of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against the accused.

The girl later narrated her ordeal to family members after which they lodged a case against the accused on Saturday night, he added.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the girl's father said the child complained of severe body pain after arriving from school on Thursday afternoon. On being taken to Guru Tegh Bahadur Hospital in Delhi for a medico-legal test, it was revealed that she had suffered an assault. The next day, on being taken to the school, the child had pointed to the accused and started crying, according to the report.

However, school authorities told The Indian Express that they had “no conclusive proof” of the incident despite having released a statement stating their cooperation with the police. However, the father of the girl has said that just because there is no CCTV footage, does not mean the incident did not occur.

