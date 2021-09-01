Swiggy delivery agent reportedly shoots restaurant owner dead due to delay in order

Minutes after the incident, other restaurant employees and staff members rushed the owner to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead.

In a shocking case, a restaurant owner in Greater Noida was reportedly shot dead by a delivery agent of Swiggy over a delay in getting an order ready. The incident took place on Tuesday, 31 August when the food delivery agent reached the restaurant to collect an order of chicken biryani and poori sabzi.

The restaurant owner has been identified as Sunil Agarwal. He tried to intervene in a fight between the Swiggy agent and his own staffer when he was shot as per News18 sources. Agarwal owned the restaurant inside a residential complex named Mitra.

On the fateful day, when the Swiggy agent reached the restaurant to collect the order, he was told to wait because the poori sabzi took a little more time to be prepared and packed while the biryani was ready. As he was asked to wait, an argument broke out between the staffer and the delivery agent. Following this, the delivery agent allegedly abused the restaurant employee verbally.

As the argument between the two continued, Agarwal tried to stop them from fighting. During that moment, he was allegedly shot in the head by the delivery agent. According to NDTV, two other people were present at the time of the incident. Minutes after the incident, other restaurant employees and staff members rushed Agarwal to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead.

Man identified as Rakesh Nagar, who lives near the restaurant spoke to the publication stating that he was called by the restaurant workers informing him about Agarwal being shot. “When I reached, he was still breathing. I first dialed 100 and then for an ambulance. But later, we took him to hospital in our vehicle," Nagar told NDTV.

The police are currently looking into the matter as to who shot the man dead. Concerned officials are also investigating the matter by studying the CCTV cameras to get more details and updates. They have registered a case against the delivery agent who is currently absconding. Additionally, three teams have been formed by the police to get hold of the culprit.