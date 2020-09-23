SWAYAM releases 2020 admit card for September session at swayam.gov.in; here's how to download
As many as 1.25 crore candidates have enrolled in various courses of SWAYAM, choosing from over 2,867 courses in more than 135 universities across the country.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) on behalf of the Ministry of Education, Government of India, has released the admit card for SWAYAM Exam 2020.
Candidates who have applied for the examination must download the admit card by visiting the official site of SWAYAM at swayam.gov.in.
According to Hindustan Times, the examination has now been scheduled to take place on 29 and 30 September.
The examination is being organised for any eligible candidate (students/ working professionals/ life long learners) who wishes to seek admission in non-technology undergraduate, postgraduate MOOC courses.
Follow these steps to download the SWAYAM exam 2020 admit card:
Step 1: Visit the official site of SWAYAM at swayam.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the link that says: ‘Admit Card SWAYAM examination 29- 30 Sep 2020’ on the homepage
Step 3: you will be directed to a new page where you would be asked to fill in details
Step 4: Login to your SWAYAM account by entering your official email ID and clicking on Submit
Step 5: Your hall ticket for the exam will be available on the site
Step 6: View, download and take a print out of the document
Here is the direct link to download the SWAYAM SEPTEMBER Exam Admit Card 2020
The exam was scheduled to be conducted on 15 and 16 September but the dates were pushed back due to the pandemic. The University Grants Commission (UGC) informed applicants of the change in schedule via an official notice.
