SWAYAM July 2021: NTA revises exam schedule; check details here

The National Testing Agency will now conduct the SWAYAM July 2021 Semester examination on 21 and 22 February, 2022

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has put out the revised exam dates for the Study Webs of Active-Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) July 2021 session. Applicants can visit the official website http://swayam.nta.ac.in and check the exam dates.

The NTA will now conduct the SWAYAM July 2021 Semester examination on 21 and 22 February, 2022. The exam will be conducted in two shifts for a duration of 3 hours from 9 am to 12 pm and 3 pm to 6 pm.

Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be held on 18 and 19 February this year. The decision to revise the exam dates is taken due to elections in some states.

The NTA had invited online applications for certification to various SWAYAM courses for July 2021 semester from 16 December last year to 2 January, 2022. Applicants were allowed to make changes (if any) in their application forms from 4-6 January, 2022.

As per Hindustan Times, applicants who secured 40 percent in both end-of-term proctored exam and in internal assessment will be eligible for a certificate and credit transfer.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has also released the updated exam dates notice, instructing universities and colleges to take these dates into consideration when rescheduling internal exams.

“It is to inform that the SWAYAM Examination for July 2021 Semester is rescheduled for 21st and 22nd February 2022,” said the official notice.

Check UGC's notification here.

The Agency has also setup a held desk where students can call and take information regarding the examination. The helpline number is 011-4075 9000. Applicants can also write to NTA at swayam@nta.ac.in.

For more details and queries, applicants are advised to visit the official website of NTA - http://swayam.nta.ac.in .

NTA will conduct the SWAYAM Examination for July 2021 Semester across various exam centres in the country.

