Swati Maliwal hospitalised; DCW chief has been on 10-day hunger strike demanding stringent law against sexual crimes be enacted across India

New Delhi: Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief, Swati Maliwal, who has been on a hunger strike for over 10 days now protesting against rape incidents and demanding death penalty for convicts in rape cases within six months, was rushed to LNJP hospital on Sunday morning after she fell unconscious.

On Saturday she wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating that she will not break her fast until Andhra Pradesh's 'Disha' law is enacted throughout the country. The Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Friday passed the Disha Bill, 2019, which provides for awarding death sentence for the offences of rape and gang-rape and expediting trials of such cases within 21 days.

Appealing for a similar law, Maliwal said, "I fervently appeal to you to immediately enact the Disha Bill for the entire country. I have lost more than eight kilograms in these 12 days and am in immense physical pain but I assure you that I will continue this indefinite fast until 'Disha' law is enacted in the country."

She also said that parliamentarians wasted crucial time during the Winter Session by not taking any constructive decisions to ensure the safety of women and girls. "If the Andhra government can take this historic decision, why cannot the Central government show the same urgency and concern," Maliwal asked Modi.

