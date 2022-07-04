Swami Vivekananda death anniversary: Some inspirational quotes to remember

The most significant event of Vivekananda’s life was his groundbreaking speech on religious tolerance that he delivered at the 1893 World's Parliament of Religions in Chicago

Swami Vivekananda, the chief disciple of the Indian mystic Ramakrishna, remains one of the greatest spiritual leaders of India. Born in Calcutta on 12 January 1863, he had an immense interest in religion and spirituality from his childhood.

He was a philosopher who introduced ideals of 'Vedanta' and ‘Yoga’ to the western world. Well-versed in philosophy, literature and history, he consolidated the reputation of Hinduism as one of the major world religions in the late 19th century.

Vivekananda has inspired the youth of the nation with his insightful speeches on spirituality and patriotism. Later, many thinkers and leaders of India have followed his path to lead a life of purity. His birthday is observed as the National Youth Day every year across India.

The most significant event of Vivekananda’s life was his groundbreaking speech on religious tolerance that he delivered at the 1893 World's Parliament of Religions in Chicago. In his speech, he called for an end to fanaticism.

After meeting Ramakrishna, he took the name ‘Vivekananda’ which means ‘the bliss of discerning wisdom.’ To mark his devotion to his spiritual teacher, he founded the Ramakrishna Mission at Belur Math by the river Ganga. He passed away on 4 July 1902 at an early age of 39 years.

Today, on his death anniversary, let’s look at some inspiring quotes from Swami Vivekananda:

“Arise, awake and do not stop until the goal is achieved.” “Take up one idea, and make that one idea your life. Think of it, dream of it, Live on that idea, let the brain, muscles, nerves, and every part of your body be full of that idea, and just leave every other idea alone. This is the way to success.” “To worship God, even for the sake of salvation or any other reward is equally degenerate. Love knows no reward. Give your love unto to God, but do not ask anything in return even from him through prayer.” “We are what our thoughts have made us; so take care about what you think. Words are secondary. Thoughts live; they travel far.” “Take risks in your life. If you win, you can lead, if you lose, you can guide.” “Fill the brain with high thoughts, highest ideals, place them day and night before you, and out of that will come great work." “You have to grow from the inside out. None can teach you, none can make you spiritual. There is no other teacher, but your soul.” “Learn everything good from others, but bring it in, and on your way absorb it; do not become others.” “If you think yourselves strong, you will be strong.” “You know, I may have to be born again, you see, I have fallen in love with mankind."

